Vehicle break-ins reported at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Airport police at the Memphis International Airport are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins.
Officials with the airport said the break-ins happened overnight on Saturday. Investigators said there were reports of vehicle break-ins off airport property as well.
The Memphis Police Department will be investigating the break-ins off the property.
Specifics surrounding the break-ins will not be released at this time by airport officials.
