Vehicle break-ins reported at Memphis International Airport

(Source: WMC-TV)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 1:06 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Airport police at the Memphis International Airport are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins.

Officials with the airport said the break-ins happened overnight on Saturday. Investigators said there were reports of vehicle break-ins off airport property as well.

The Memphis Police Department will be investigating the break-ins off the property.

Specifics surrounding the break-ins will not be released at this time by airport officials.

