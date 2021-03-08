Arkansas extends vaccine eligibility to all of phase 1b group, expects to begin phase 1c in April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all Arkansans in phase 1b, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday.
The state previously only offered the vaccine to people in phase 1b who were 65 and older and work in education or food manufacturing.
According to Arkansas’ vaccine distribution plan, phase 1b also includes: firefighters and police not vaccinated in 1a, including volunteers, manufacturing, grocery, public transit, postal service, essential government workers and corrections officers.
The governor also said people with intellectual or developmental disabilities are moving from phase 1c to 1b and are now eligible for the vaccine.
Hutchinson said they hope to complete vaccinating everyone in phase 1b by the end of March and begin phase 1c in April. The help line is staffed and will help make vaccine appointments and offer translation services.
Call 1-800-985-6030 for Arkansas vaccine help and information.
Pharmacies across the state are helping distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arkansas Department of Health created a map of locations where eligible residents can get the vaccine.
A limited number of doses are also available at Walgreens stores in Arkansas. Click here to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.