Arlington Lady Tigers allowed to play Collierville in post-season game

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lady Tigers took the court Monday night after a lot of legal back-and-forth.
A lot of moving parts have come to pass over the past few days with the Arlington Girls Basketball team.
On Monday night, they took the floor against Collierville after an injunction let them back into the TSSAA post-season.
Saturday, the team learned they’d be allowed back in to play CHS.
The game was going to be played Tuesday night to give both teams time to prepare but this afternoon it was moved up.
The Tigers were previously banned from the postseason after a reported assault after the Dyer County-Arlington game on Dyer County Head Coach Derrick McCord.
The suspect, the son of Arlington Head Coach Ashley Shields.
According to the incident report, multiple Arlington players were in a car and drove off with the suspect after he punched McCord multiple times.
That led to the TSSAA putting the Arlington Girls Basketball team on probation for two years.
This has caused a lot of controversy among parents and the TSSAA. There is a court hearing on the case Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
Arlington won Monday night’s game sending them to the state tournament for the fourth season in a row.
