Best Life: Caring for COVID-19 patients remotely

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s new hope for the end of COVID-19 with promising new vaccines. But, in the meantime, the country is surging with record number of cases. Doctors have been struggling with the best way to treat patients showing symptoms, but who don’t require hospitalization. Now one hospital in California has come up with their answer … a full-service clinic in the patient’s own home.