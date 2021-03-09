Bottom Line: Consumer Reports explains filling taxes online securely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s that time of year yet again: tax time. The IRS is already accepting tax returns, so if you haven’t started yours, it might be a good time to think about it. And if you’re going to download financial documents and file electronically, Consumer Reports says it’s also a good time to make sure your technology is up to the task of keeping your personal information safe and secure.