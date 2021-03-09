Breakdown: Why you should look up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -- Mercury will be best for viewing above the east south east horizon through the morning of March 11th. The best time for seeing the planet will be in the morning at twilight. It will be visible for 30 minutes after it rises.
Mercury will be at it’s greatest western elongation which means it will be the farthest from the sun and best time to view Mercury since it will be at its highest point above the horizon in the morning sky. Look for the planet low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.
