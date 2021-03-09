Commission votes to move controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from State Capitol

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 9, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 2:55 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Historical Commission has voted to move the controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol.

According to WSMV in Nashville, the commission voted Tuesday afternoon to allow the bust to be moved to the Tennessee State Museum. Commissioners voted 25-1.

The controversy stems from Forrest being a Confederate general and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK.

WSMV says Forrest’s bust along with busts of U.S. Admiral David Farragut, who was in the Union Navy, and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves will also be moved to the museum.

WSMV reports the statue has been sitting in Capitol for a little more than 40 years.

