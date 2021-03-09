Fire leaves downtown church heavily damaged, MFD investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a church fire in Downtown Memphis.
A video shows smoke was coming out of the roof of Redemption Church around 1:30 this afternoon.
Fire officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a knee injury but no one else was injured.
This was the church’s first week in this building.
“The steps moving forward is to continue believing in God,” said Redemption Church Pastor Devin Westbrook. “Can I give you some practical steps right now? I can’t. But spiritually we are going to keep believing God that there will be glory after this.”
It took fire crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Memphis fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire but officials say there is heavy damage to the rear roof of the building.
