$10K grants to be distributed across Shelby Co. to revive live entertainment industry

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced thousands of dollars will be given away across the county to help revive the live entertainment industry.
ENCORE! which was funded by the CARES Act, will distribute twelve $10,000 grants to local independent music and performance venues to help them make a strong comeback.
Harris also said Shelby County has provided $30,000 grants to eight local art institutions and museums countywide.
Through a partnership with these institutions, Shelby County created the #901StudentPassport. This program gave students the opportunity to take a free field trip to each site.
