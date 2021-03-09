Loaded firearm found at Memphis International Airport checkpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Memphis International Airport announced that they discovered a loaded firearm at a checkpoint.
Around 6:30 a.m., a Smith & Wesson 380 handgun with a loaded magazine was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Airport police were immediately notified, and the passenger was escorted out of the area.
“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Kevin McCarthy, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director for MEM. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
TSA said this is the second firearm detected by TSA officers at MEM security checkpoints in 2021. Fourty-eight were detected there last year.
