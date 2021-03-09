Memphis businesses on road to recovery after year of pandemic woes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Shelby County, local businesses are serving up signs of recovery from the pandemic.
New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can spend time with other vaccinated people indoors while not social distancing or wearing masks.
Perfect timing for the start of Memphis Black Restaurant Week especially if you’re looking for a taste of the Caribbean in Downtown Memphis.
The restaurant Curry and Jerk might be the place for you. However this week, you may need to be a little patient.
“As you can see tonight we’re getting slammed with to-go orders as well as dine in,” said owner Arturo Azcarte.
Azcarte said he saw a 25% increase in sales Sunday and is seeing weekend-type crowds on a Monday night.
Azcarate was apparently not alone.
“Yesterday was an amazing first day, the biggest first day we’ve ever seen and the restaurant owners tell me this is the biggest Sunday they’ve had in the past year,” said Cynthia Daniels, founder of Memphis Black Restaurant Week.
Daniels founded Memphis Black Restaurant week six years ago but says nothing could have prepared her for what happened last year. The event scheduled just days after the first COVID-19 cases were discovered in Shelby County.
“By that Thursday of the first week. It was a ghost town I think at that time a lot of the schools were doing extended spring break,” said Daniels. “You were hearing about COVID-19, Coronavirus, social distancing was being used during Black restaurant week so there were a lot of uncertainties.”
Since then restaurants have taken a heavy blow.
Curry and Jerk was no different. After shutting down for several months due to an electrical fire -- Azcarate
reopened in 2019.
“And then we reopened in May and then March, COVID came and we dealt with the snow and we continue to push on,” he said.
Good news is on the horizon as COVID-19 cases have plummeted.
The current positivity rate in Shelby County is 4.8%, county Health leaders say it hasn’t been that low since March 14 of 2020.
But the chief of Epidemiology David Sweat told Shelby County County Commissioners there’s something new to be concerned about -- about 10% of cases are caused by variants.
“The concern is are we going to see an increase in cases and the data that has come from other countries is if you get to 50% of the variants, 50% of the cases in a community started by the variant specifically the highly transmissible strains that there will be an explosion in the number of cases,” said Sweat.
Sweat says until 70% of the county is vaccinated, we are still not out of the woods.
The CDC considers people fully vaccinated a full two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or moderna or two weeks after a single shot of Johnson & Johnson.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.