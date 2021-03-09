Memphis to host 2021 postseason WNIT semis, championship games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Women’s NIT will be in Memphis for the duration of the tournament. Announcing Tuesday the semifinals and finals will take place at Collierville’s MTM Fieldhouse.
The semifinals will take place on March 26 and the finals on March 28.
The regionals begin next weekend going from March 19-22. Collierville High School is the largest in the state of Tennessee.
Organizers say it works for the tournament because of the two practice courts along with the game court and locker rooms.
The tournament will feature 32 teams -- eight teams will be at each of the four WNIT regionals sites. The teams will be announced next Monday.
A hundred guests will be allowed per team to attend the event.
WNIT will also administer COVID-19 tests to teams and staff throughout the tournament and follow local health protocols.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.