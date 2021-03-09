Memphis mechanic murdered in his shop during armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hunt is on for the suspect(s) who gunned down a popular mechanic at his own shop!
Gerald Stewart was beloved by just about everyone who knew him, even people who just met him. He was a master mechanic who did a radio show called Ask the Mechanic.
Police say he was shot and killed after he caught crooks stealing catalytic converters at his business.
“I was coming by to tell him I was going to bring it over here and wow I can’t believe it because he was such a nice guy,” said customer Richard Hill.
Customers were greeted with a memorial to Stewart outside his business, Best Deal Auto Repair, in northeast Memphis.
They had not heard that the 50-year-old master mechanic had been shot and killed early Saturday morning.
“A nice honest guy,” said Hill.
Police say Stewart stopped by his business when he got a notice an alarm was going off.
He was on the way to go off-roading with friends.
We have seen surveillance video that shows Stewart pulling up to his business with a trailer attached to the back of his car. Minutes later you see the flash of gunfire multiple times. The business was too afraid to give us the video fearing retaliation.
One business in the area showed two bullet holes in a vehicle on their property they say came from the Saturday shooting.
Police put out a photo of one of the suspects.
They are believed to have been driving a white Impala. Investigators say the crooks were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Stewart’s business.
Businesses up and down the street say it has been happening for months.
Stewart was frequently on the Bev Johnson Show on WDIA on a segment called Ask the Expert.
Johnson says Stewart was on her show last week.
“He was on the show last Thursday talking with our listeners giving advice about automobiles,” said Johnson.
Johnson says he not only knew cars he was also funny saying in the show.
“When it’s hard for the average mechanic it’s just right for Gerald,” said Johnson.
Johnson says everybody loved Stewart.
“He will be missed and I am so heartbroken over this. It’s a senseless killing And you know all of us here at the station are heartbroken. "
There are a lot of feelers out in the community, people who want to catch the suspects. If you know who they are call Crime Stoppers at 901-528- CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.