More clouds today and warming temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 40s. Thankfully, we are expecting more sunshine this afternoon. With sun and a breezy southwest wind, high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. Southwest wind gusts will be up to 20 mph. Clouds will gradually build back in tonight and low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 71 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: south at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be cloudy tomorrow and a few sprinkles are possible. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph, which will help temperatures reach the lower 70s. We will also have clouds and windy conditions on Thursday. Friday will be warm and mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible in the evening.
THIS WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.