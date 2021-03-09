MPD: Man arrested after 2 juveniles hit by SUV, critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after two children were hit by an SUV and critically injured.
Back in May 2020, officers were called to a vehicle crash on Cottonwood Road and Castleman Street in Parkway Village. Two juvenile pedestrians were hit by an SUV on the scene.
Investigators said the driver of that SUV continued on Castleman Street and did not contact law enforcement or find aid.
Brandon Marion was positively identified as the driver responsible for the incident. Police also said the vehicle did not have a vehicle registration or insurance on file.
Marion also had a suspended license.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.