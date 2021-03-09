Olive Branch company goes public, listed on NASDAQ

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A company with connections to Olive Branch, Mississippi is going public.
Workers at View Smart Glass manufacturing facility watched as their CEO rang the opening bell for NASDAQ.
The company debuted trading with a market value of 1.6 billion dollars.
View Smart Windows intelligently controls natural light without blinds or shades through the use of a series of thin nanocoatings that react to a small electrical charge, creating different levels of tint.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.