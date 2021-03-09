One year since first COVID-19 case in Shelby Co., optimism beginning to grow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Shelby County.
Our community has come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 but the fight’s not over yet.
“What we’ve accomplished in science has been arguable the most impressive advancement in a lifetime with the acquisition of three highly effective vaccines,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial. “You don’t want to be that player who slows down right before the goal line and gets the ball stripped from him because we weren’t paying attention, so I think we need to focus just a little bit longer.”
Ptosha Jackson is a nurse for Methodist-LeBonheur Healthcare.
For the last year, she’s been on the front lines.
“The hardest part has been fear of the unknown,” said Jackson. “The hardest part has been, how do we stick together as a team and support each other?”
Jackson says it’s been a challenging year for her and her colleagues dealing with the unknown.
“I think the public’s misconception is ‘Hey, they’re nurses, they’ll figure it out,” said Jackson. “They’re nurses, they’ll take care of people, or they’re physicians, they’re on the healthcare team. They know exactly what to do to take care of us’ and that was not the case.”
But Jackson says everyone has learned a lot and she too is optimistic.
“The year has brought about a lot of growth, a lot of learning opportunities, a lot of innovative ways that we’ve come up with to care for patients and families,” said Jackson.
Restaurants and the tourism industry were also hit hard.
“Things were completely closed down except for to-go orders and conventions and conferences were canceling everywhere,” said Kevin Kane, with Memphis Tourism.
But a year later, there’s a growing sense of optimism.
Businesses have reopened and vaccines are being distributed.
Kane says visitors are coming back.
“It’s just a matter of time before we see the Roaring Twenties in travel and tourism,” said Kane. “People are going to want to go, they’re going to want to visit cities, they’re going to want to take trips, they’re going to want to go to restaurants and festivals and attractions.”
