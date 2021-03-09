Passing clouds and continued mild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with sun mixed with passing clouds. Winds will be southwest up to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase with lows in the low 50s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: It will be cloudy tomorrow and a few sprinkles are possible. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph, which will help temperatures reach the lower 70s. We will also have clouds and windy conditions on Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60 both nights.
FRIDAY: Warm and mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible by evening. Highs will be in the low 70s with lows in the upper 50s Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows around 50.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.