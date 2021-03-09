SCHD: Excess water from winter weather brings swarms of mosquitoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you have seen an increase in mosquitoes in Shelby County, you are not the only one.
Shelby County Health Department says it has received calls about swarms of the bugs popping up in neighborhoods.
On Tuesday we got a chance to catch up with the county’s mosquito team.
A SCHD entomologist says the recent winter weather plays a role in the increase.
“We definitely have a lot of water, we had all of that snow which is now melting,” said SCHD Entomologist Cheryl Clausel. “Up north the snow will be melting and thawing down. We’re also in for some river flooding so definitely it’s going to be a very wet year which is conducive to mosquitoes.”
The mosquito teams work out of special labs where mosquito larvae are tested for viruses.
