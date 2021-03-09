Shelby County mayor appoints interim health dept. director

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has announced the interim health department director stepping in place following the resignation of current director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.
Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall has been appointed to lead the Shelby County Health Department through the next few months of vaccine distribution. She currently serves as deputy chief administrative officer for Shelby County Government.
This comes after Haushalter announced her resignation in connection to a state investigation regarding COVID-19 vaccine waste and mismanagement in Shelby County. Her last day is anticipated to be March 15.
Hall will serve in this position for up to 90 days until a permanent director is found.
