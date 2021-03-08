Southerly winds warming us up as well as increasing clouds and rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the low to mid 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy each day along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs again in the lower 70s, and lows in the upper 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Be sure to Spring Forward this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Also take some time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
