Southerly winds warming us up as well as increasing clouds and rain chances

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Be sure to Spring Forward this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Also take some time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.