As vaccinations continue CDC updates guidance, Tennessee updates vaccine plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis plans to have another 130,000 people vaccinated by Easter. The long-term goal remains 700,000 people with at least one dose of the vaccine in Shelby county by Aug. 1.
The city has said to get to that goal there needs to be about 40,000-50,000 doses administered a week. Right now the county is falling just short of that.
The City of Memphis reported administering 32,800 vaccine doses in Shelby County last week. That’s down from the week before by about 9,000 though that was expected because of fewer mass vaccination sites for teachers.
Head of the City of Memphis’ vaccine distribution Doug McGowen said right now the city is capable of administering 32,000 to 34,000 vaccines a week. The only way to ramp that up to the 50,000 mark McGowen said, is simply, more vaccine allotment.
“Last week we allocated about 20,200 doses; we should be receiving those from the state either today or tomorrow,” said McGowen. “Next week we are expecting another 20,200 doses.”
What’s not in play in high doses yet is that single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine which the state has only received one shipment of. It’s not expected to be widely distributed in Shelby County until the end of the month.
“We’ve only received several hundred of those,” said McGowen. “They largely went to one of our hospital providers for a specific set of individuals.”
Even with the current allocation, the City of Memphis and the Shelby County Health Department are coming up with ways to get as many vaccines to as many people in as many areas of the county as possible. Along with the five public vaccination sites, the city is planning several pop-up locations a week. They often are with a focus on increasing access and equity to the vaccine.
“We’ll look at the data and see where should we put that pod,” said McGowen. “We want to meet the areas where people are having less uptake in the vaccination. In other words, what part of town has the lowest percentage of vaccination.”
The pop-up locations won’t always be open to the general public. McGowen said they are going to try to partner with neighborhood organizations that can fill the open time slots.
Some of those pop-up locations will be advertised on the city’s COVID-19 website. Right now there is a pop-up site planned for Friday in Frayser.
More Tennesseans than originally expected are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. About 30 to 40 percent of the state is now eligible according to the Tennessee Department of Health as the state moved into the phase 1C which includes those with comorbidities.
The Tennessee Department of Health originally estimated about 1.1 million Tennesseans fell in category 1C, but now it’s expected to be even closer to 1.5 million.
“A lot of people who have been anxiously awaiting vaccine are now eligible,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
More than 1.6 million people have already been vaccinated. Under 1C there are dozens of high-risk medical conditions on the list to make people eligible, and now more are being added.
They include those who live with pregnant women, serious neuromuscular disorders like ALS and Multiple Sclerosis and Down syndrome.
While diabetes has always been on the list, it originally had medication requirements attached to it.
“So anybody with the diagnosis of diabetes is now eligible regardless of whether it requires medication,” Piercey said. “That’s directly a result of the science that came out a few weeks ago about the increased mortality for diabetics if they are infected.”
As more people are finishing up their vaccination series, now more than 587,000 people in the state, the CDC is releasing new guidance for full vaccinated people.
“You can be visiting with other fully vaccinated with no restrictions, no masks are required, no distance is required,” said Piercey.
The CDC also said fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and remain asymptomatic do not have to get tested or quarantine.
The Shelby County Health Department called it progress. The CDC still says to wear a mask in public. Shelby County health officials said do it even if a place doesn’t require it.
“For folks in Shelby County who might choose to be traveling to some of the states who eliminated their mask mandates, I’d say it doesn’t matter,” said SCHD Deputy Director David Sweat. “While you’re there wear your masks.”
Piercey said she’s gotten questions about when Tennessee could loosen restrictions like Texas and Mississippi did last week. She reminded the public there are relatively no statewide restrictions currently.
“As you know [Tennessee] never had a mask mandate statewide so there is no mask mandate to undo,” said Piercey. “There was this perception Mississippi and Texas were ahead of us when quite frankly they followed our lead.”
For the CDC’s latest guidance click here.
