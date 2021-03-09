3-year-old child hit, killed by vehicle in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a toddler died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Frayser.
Officers responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. on Rangeline Road near James Road where a vehicle hit a 3-year-old.
The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from their injuries.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the accident. Investigators haven’t said if any charges are expected.
No other information was released.
