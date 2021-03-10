Al Gore to visit Memphis for rally against Byhalia Pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Vice President Al Gore is planning a trip to the Bluff City. According to the news release, Gore plans to attend a rally that will be against the Byhalia Pipeline.
The rally will be Sunday, March 14 starting at 3:00 pm at Mitchell High School, located at 658 W. Mitchell Road. Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP) will host the event.
MCAP said, “Together, we will win this fight by having our city councilors choose to protect our water, and our people, as well as our city council, choose not to sell our land to Byhalia Pipeline next week.”
