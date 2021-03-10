Arkansas gov. signs near-total abortion bill into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country on Tuesday.
Under Senate Bill 6, abortion would only be allowed in cases where it’s necessary to save the life or preserve the health of the fetus or mother.
“Abortion hurts women, it’s not in their best interest to end the life of their child,” said Rose Mimms. Executive Director of Arkansas Right to Life.
Mimms says she’s pleased with the decision.
“Most of the time women just need support and someone walking alongside them, and that’s what the pro-life movement does,” said Mimms.
Ali Taylor, president of Arkansas Abortion Support Network says many women travel outside the state for this procedure since Arkansas has only two abortion clinics.
“If it is allowed to go into effect people will be injured and possibly die from seeking illegal abortion,” said Taylor.
The law also does not allow any exceptions in situations of rape or incest.
”He signed a bill that would force rape victims to carry and birth their rapist’s child, and some people that is the best decision for them and we respect those women, but for some people, the best decision is to terminate that pregnancy and we support those people,” said Taylor.
“A child should not have to die because of the crime of their father,” Mimms added.
In a statement Hutchinson said in part:
“It is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law. I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Abortions are still legal in the state of Arkansas until the bill goes into effect which is 90 days after the legislative session ends.
But there is a legal battle expected as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas says the bill is cruel and unconstitutional.
