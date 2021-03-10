Best Life: Common meds linked to dementia

Anticholinergics are common medicines. In fact, about one out of every three drugs prescribed for men and women over age 65 are this type. Some examples include antidepressants, such as Paxil, Parkinson’s drugs, anti-psychotic meds like clozapine, urinary bladder relaxers like enablex, some anti-nausea drugs, asthma meds, muscle relaxants, antihistamines -- including Benadryl --, and anti-seizure drugs. The American geriatrics Society strongly recommends that older adults avoid using these medicines, so be sure to talk to your doctor if you’re concerned.