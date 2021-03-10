Cloudy today but still staying warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds moved in overnight, so it will be mostly cloudy all day. A few sprinkles will be possible in eastern Arkansas today, but most of the area will remain dry. We may see some brief sunshine before sunset, but clouds will build back in tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. It will also be windy all day with south winds gusting up to 30 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 72 degrees. Winds: South at 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60 degrees. Winds: south at 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will also have clouds and windy conditions on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow. Friday will be warm and mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still top out around 74 degrees Friday.
THIS WEEKEND: Rain will be possible on Saturday, especially north of I-40. There may also be some scattered showers on Sunday, but everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s this weekend.
