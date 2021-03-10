Cloudy today but still staying warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds moved in overnight, so it will be mostly cloudy all day. A few sprinkles will be possible in eastern Arkansas today, but most of the area will remain dry. We may see some brief sunshine before sunset, but clouds will build back in tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. It will also be windy all day with south winds gusting up to 30 mph.