A cloudy, warm, and windy pattern taking shape

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a gusty south wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows near 60.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 70s, and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms late in the day and evening, high temperatures again in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
