COVID-19 relief bill will send billions to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congress gave final approval to a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday afternoon.
Billions will flow to the Mid-South, though some lawmakers feel the region is being cheated in favor of states with electorates that are more supportive of President Joe Biden and Democrats.
The bill is now heading to Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
It includes stimulus checks, an extension of unemployment benefits, among many other measures.
The passage of the bill means thousands of dollars for families across the Mid-South.
Under the bill, most Mid-Southerners will get a third stimulus check. This one will be for $1,400.
The bill increases the child tax credit to $3,000 per child between ages six and 17 and $3,600 for children age five and under.
The bill also extends weekly unemployment checks of $300 through August
“This bill represents a historic, a historic victory for the American people. I look forward to signing it later this week,” said Biden.
The legislation is a big victory for Biden and the Democratic party, who managed to push the measure through both chambers without a single Republican vote.
Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, says only 9% of the funding goes to anything COVID-19 related and called it a blue state bailout.
“The blue states, they’re getting more money. The red states, they’re losing money,” said Blackburn.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted:
But states in the Mid-South will still get billions.
An analysis by USA Today found Tennessee will get $6.1 billion, Mississippi will get $2.75 billion and Arkansas will get $2.6 billion.
Local governments like the City of Memphis and Shelby County will also receive funding, though it’s not clear how much.
The bill also provides $28 billion for struggling restaurants and billions more for schools, emergency housing and to pay for vaccines and testing.
Republicans also complained the bill contains funding for non-COVID-19 related matters, such as bridge projects and museums.
The previous stimulus bills under former President Donald Trump also contained funding for projects some felt were not needed.
Biden plans to sign the bill into law Friday. Those stimulus checks set to start rolling out by the end of the month.
