Health officials advise waiting to get a mammogram weeks after vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds have lined up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Landers Center in Southaven. Wednesday Sandra Viccari was one of them.
“I booked my mammogram for 10:30 in the morning, my COVID for one o’clock in the afternoon,” said Viccari.
Feeling that she wouldn’t be able to get her doctor’s appointment and her vaccine appointment in time, she called her doctor to cancel her mammogram.
“And just by chance, I asked her if I could set up another one. I told her the circumstances, that I was getting my COVID vaccine. And she said, ‘wait a minute,’” said Viccari.
She was told she’d need to wait six weeks after getting her second dose before getting her mammogram.
“When you’re going to get a mammogram or some other form of imaging - whether it’s a CT scan or PET CT scan - just after having received a vaccine, whether it’s the flu vaccine, shingles vaccine, or the COVID vaccine, you may have swollen lymph nodes underneath your arm near the injection site where you had your vaccination performed,” said Baptist Cancer Center Oncologist Dr. Drew Dill.
Dill says it’s a normal immune reaction that experts discovered during clinical trials. But during a mammogram, it could make it hard to tell if it’s a vaccine reaction or cancer. He says you should delay your screening until after your second dose.
“If you’ve had a vaccine, or the COVID vaccine, you still need to have your mammogram,” said Dill. “But you need to delay the mammogram by about four to six weeks to allow that lymph node or potential lymph nodes that may be swollen or enlarged from receiving that vaccine, which again is normal, you need those to go back to normal before going into your screening.”
