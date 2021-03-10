Man seeking $15.5 million in lawsuit against 2 officers and the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is looking to gain millions after he said he was pursued for multiple charges because of his race, according to the lawsuit.
Kendrick Watson is filing a lawsuit against the City of Memphis and two Memphis police officers.
Back in January 2014, three indictments were returned against Watson. According to the lawsuit, the indictments were returned based on the evidence, and information provided by the defendants to the grand jury.
Court documents show Watson was charged with conspiracy drug charges, kidnapping, money laundering, and other related charges.
According to the lawsuit, the defendants created evidence, and falsified documents, then used that evidence to incarcerate Watson, and to caused him to plead guilty.
Under the United Stated Constitution, and Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963), Watson was entitled to this information, even if he never asked for it, according to court documents.
Watson is seeking $10,000,000 in punitive damages and $5,500,000 compensatory damages.
