Mid-South families could receive thousands from COVID-19 relief bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 relief bill Congress is considering could provide a big boost for a lot of Mid-South families.
A family of four could receive over $12,000 when combining the stimulus checks with the increased child tax credit.
A final vote on that bill, known as the American Rescue Package, could come as early as Wednesday.
The bill will provide $1,400 stimulus checks for most Mid-Southerners.
Those who make under $75,000 will receive the full amount. The amount will be quickly phased out after that.
Those who make over $80,000 will not receive a stimulus check.
For families, it could mean a lot more.
In addition to their $1,400 stimulus check, parents will receive an additional $1,400 for each child or dependent.
That means a family of four earning less than $150,000 could receive a $5,600 stimulus check.
“The phones have been ringing a lot in the last week,” said Lisa Brock, the owner of J.R.’s Tax Service on Summer Avenue.
Brock says tax season got off to a slow start, but things are picking up now.
“We’ve seen an increase in people filing because they’ve heard that there’s going to be a third stimulus and I think they want to make sure that they file for 2020,” said Brock.
In addition to the stimulus payments, the American Rescue Package increases the child tax credit to $3,000 per child between ages 6 and 17, and $3,600 for children under the age of six.
“It will make an enormous difference and it is refundable, so it means it’s across the board. You will get it,” said Brock. “It’s a good thing. It’s going to help along with this third stimulus.”
A family of four could receive more than $12,000 under the bill when the tax credit is combined with the stimulus payment.
For a city like Memphis, it could make a huge difference.
According to a 2020 study by the University of Memphis, 21 percent of Memphians live in poverty, including 35 percent of children.
Biden says childhood poverty is something he wanted to target.
“This plan is going to make it possible to cut childhood poverty in half,” he said.
The tax credits will be issued in monthly payments of up to $300 from July to December.
Brock said the IRS will issue the payments based on income filed for 2020. If you have not filed taxes for 2020, the IRS will use the income reported on your 2019 taxes.
Brock encourages those who experienced major life changes since 2019 to file their 2020 taxes as soon as possible.
