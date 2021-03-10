Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief grants available for closed venues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of dollars are available for local businesses and individuals through various grants. Live music venues are included in that number many of which were forced to close due to canceled shows.
On Tuesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced that at least a few venues would receive some much-needed relief.
“It was a year like I’ve never seen before and I thought I had seen it all in this business,” said President and CEO of the Orpheum Theater Group Brett Batterson.
It’s been nearly a year since the theater at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts was at full capacity.
Batterson says it can seat 365 people but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve only been able to seat about 100.
“Let me put it this way, we aren’t doing shows right now to make money,” said Batterson. “We’re doing shows to have people come to the Orpheum and remember that we’re here.”
The Orpheum was one of 12 venues in Shelby County to receive the ENCORE! grant -- $10,000 apiece were given to performing arts institutions such as Minglewood, Levitt Shell and Playhouse on the Square from federal funds made available through the CARES Act.
However, there are many more grants available for various reasons such as the $2.5 million grant provided by the county for hourly restaurant and hotel workers.
The Memphis Urban League is managing those funds and says any worker that was furloughed, laid off or had their hours significantly cut between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, could receive a $1,000 grant.
You can apply here: https://www.memul.org/
The application process is open through April 1.
There are over two dozen grants listed at https://www.shelby.community/individual-assistance-programs/.
It is a one-stop-shop of available funds ranging from rental to food assistance.
Batterson hopes to bring back the Broadway season at the Orpheum in September, but like everything else, that may change.
