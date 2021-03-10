Plans in the works to get vaccines to homeless and homebound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is in the middle of planning how to get more vaccines out to people experiencing homelessness and the homebound population.
Memphis’ Community Alliance for the Homeless said more than 1,000 people at one time were experiencing homelessness in Shelby County in 2020. While more vaccination appointments are opening up to people in Shelby County, the city is working to vaccinate those who may be harder to reach.
“We know where the people are who need access to vaccines,” said the director of Shelby County’s Division of Community Services Dorcas Young Griffin.
The Shelby County Division of Community Services is one of many partners of the City of Memphis in the discussions on how to get vaccines to homeless and homebound populations. The work includes finding the best location to vaccinate those populations, how would they access that location and how can they sign up for an appointment.
“We are trying to plan a large-scale event where we can vaccinate lots of people at once that may be experiencing homelessness, but that’s going to take a little bit more planning,” said Young Griffin.
Young Griffin said an announcement about it could be coming in the next week.
City and county offices are working with several community organizations to learn more about communicating information about vaccination events to the homeless and homebound including Christ Community Health.
“Most people if they are experiencing homelessness they don’t have access necessarily to the online Sign Up Genius portal, but their providers do,” said Young Griffin. “So we need to make sure they’re connected to those places.”
“There has been a demand before the vaccines,” said Dr. Twyla Twillie. “I had plenty of patients ask do we have the shots, can we get the shots?”
Twillie is the medical director at Christ Community Health and Baptist’s Operation Outreach which exclusively treats patients experiencing homelessness. The clinic started vaccinating patients last month, and there are discussions about how it can vaccinate more at a larger scale.
“We have a van we could use,” said Twillie. “It’s basically been grounded because of social distancing and all that but I think we’ll get back to doing mobile.”
It’s a plan in progress which the city hopes can help protect some of the most vulnerable and help get the community to herd immunity.
The city has previously talked about how the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be helpful in vaccinating people who are harder to reach like the homeless and homebound because it avoids having patients carve out time to get the second dose.
But for now, it’s going to be another couple of weeks before the county has that vaccine widely available.
