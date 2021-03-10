TBI issues Amber Alert for Chattanooga teen last seen in 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigating has issued an Amber Alert for a Chattanooga teen that was last seen in October 2019.
TBI says 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook went to see her non-custodial father John Westbrook for a weekend visit and never returned home.
In June 2020, John was charged with custodial interference. And a year after Daphne still had not been found she was placed on the TBI’s Missing Children website.
On Feb. 23 John was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance, according to TBI.
Investigators believe John may have traveled west with Daphne having known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington, but they are not ruling out the possibility that the two traveled elsewhere.
The ongoing investigation has led authorities to “become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s wellbeing.”
“We’re issuing our AMBER Alert now because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster,” said TBI.
Daphne is described as 5′3″, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
John is described as 6′4″, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Daphne or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. You can also email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.
