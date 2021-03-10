University of Memphis president stepping down next year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis president is leaving his position after seven years leading the university.
President M. David Rudd became the 12th president of the UofM in May 2014. He’s leaving his position in May 2022.
According to the university, Rudd will transition to faculty in 2023 to continue his research after a year sabbatical abroad.
“We are deeply grateful for the tireless service and dedicated leadership President Rudd has given to the University of Memphis, the City of Memphis, the UofM Lambuth campus and all of West Tennessee,” said Doug Edwards, chair of the University of Memphis Board of Trustees. “His innovative efforts have advanced the University educationally and financially, positioning the UofM to compete at the highest levels nationally. The UofM will continue its commitment to research and attaining Carnegie 1 status; development of a diverse and inclusive campus community within faculty, staff and student populations; a comprehensive, successful athletic program; and fiscal responsibility.”
Rudd shared a message with the campus Wednesday saying in part, “New leadership will bring new ideas, new energy and new voices for the next step in advancing our University.
The Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss the presidential search process.
Prior to becoming president, Rudd served a year as provost at the UofM. Rudd is also a Distinguished University Professor of Psychology, conducting funded research and maintaining his affiliation with the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah as co-founder and scientific director.
