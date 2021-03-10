Windy with more clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly cloudy through evening, but windy and mild. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph and highs will reach the low 70s.
TONIGHT: More clouds with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds south at 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY: Expect more clouds and windy conditions on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be around 60.
FRIDAY: A shower or two is possible with more clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the low 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the upper 50s. A batch of rain and storms will move through Sunday evening into Sunday night. A couple could be strong in eastern Arkansas with gusty wind.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.