Windy with more clouds

By Spencer Denton | March 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 11:45 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly  cloudy through evening, but windy and mild. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph and highs will reach the low 70s. 

TONIGHT: More clouds with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds south at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect more clouds and windy conditions on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be around 60. 

FRIDAY:  A shower or two is possible with more clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the low 60s Friday night. 

WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the upper 50s. A batch of rain and storms will move through Sunday evening into Sunday night. A couple could be strong in eastern Arkansas with gusty wind.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.