Applications now open for Shelby County government summer jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County teens can apply for a summer job as the Board of Commissioner’s kick off another year of its youth summer program.
Selected candidates will have the opportunity to work in the 2021 Summer Youth Program in departments across the city.
Intern’s first day of work will be June 21, 2021, for Orientation at the Administration Building, where they will complete paperwork and be assigned their work location, to begin June 21, 2021, through July 30, 2021.
“The interns will be provided a positive work environment and learning experience. This program is about teaching soft skills to our children,” said Commissioner Willie Brooks.
The application is accessible through the county website, click on “Government” and then “Elected official” where you will see the “Summer Youth application”.
Interns must be able to provide a valid ID, social security card, and a bank deposit slip.
