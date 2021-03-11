Biden targets child poverty with COVID-19 relief bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden plans to sign the COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed into law on Friday.
The bill includes a child tax credit that Biden says will be a game-changer for struggling families.
The child tax credit is something families normally get every year, but the relief bill increases the amount and provides an advanced payout.
The child tax credit will be increased to $3,000 per child between ages six and 17 and $3,600 for children age five and under.
Biden says he wanted to target child poverty.
“Taken all together, this plan is going to make it possible to cut childhood poverty in half,” said Biden. “It’s significant, historic. [It will] cut child poverty in half.”
Half of the money from the child tax credit will be distributed through monthly payouts of $300 for each child from July to December.
The other half will be available after filing next year’s taxes.
Elena Delavega is an associate professor of social work at the University of Memphis.
“The single most important factor in poverty is having children, even among married couples, households, the poverty rate for those with children is so much higher than those without children,” said Delavega.
Delavega produces an annual poverty fact sheet about Memphis.
The latest report shows 35 percent of children in Memphis live in poverty, a number that’s actually fallen.
She says Biden’s plan for monthly payouts from the child tax credit will help families.
But she says more still needs to be done.
She proposes a monthly check, sort of like Social Security, that would be sent to parents for their children, from the time they’re born to the time they turn 18 or graduate from high school.
“We talk a lot about family values and supporting families. We talk the talk, but we do not walk the walk,” said Delavega.
She says until the government and society get serious, childhood poverty will linger on.
The latest poverty factsheet does not include the impact the pandemic played.
Delevega says those numbers will come out this fall.
In addition to the child tax credit, families will also receive an additional $1,400 for each child in their stimulus checks.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.