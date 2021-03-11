Changes made at Landers Center ahead of concerts, events

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - It’s been more than a year since the Landers Center in Southaven hosted concerts and other large events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in just a few weeks, the arena will once again open its doors.
“We really didn’t know where things were going to go or how quickly we were going to get back,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center Executive Director.
Mastry knew this day would come -- the day when events would return to the Southaven venue.
Earlier this month, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order lifting all mask mandate restrictions and allowing indoor arenas like the Landers Center to re-open at 50% capacity.
Mastry says along with limited capacity, the Landers Center has moved to a clear bag policy and has added several touchless features in areas like concession stands.
“Everything is in a container so as you walk it back to your seat nobody is breathing on or sneezing on your food or things along that end,” said Mastry.
He says water fountains have also been replaced with bottle fillers, all staff will be wearing masks and all air units have better, more updated filters that clean the air as it circulates.
“We’re not going to risk life, safety or guest service just to try and get back open to make a dollar,” said Mastry. “It’s not about that. We’re a part of the Mid-South community and it’s our responsibility to do it safely.”
Upcoming March events include the Southern Flea Market, Parker McCollum and Rodeo of the Mid-South.
Ultimately, Mastry says the Landers Center aims to bring normalcy and good memories back to this area.
“There’s a last-second shot or singing along with your favorite artist on stage,” said Mastry. “It’s those kinds of things that we’re looking to get back to again.”
