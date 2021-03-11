City Watch: Police searching for missing, endangered 18-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding an 18-year-old they say could be endangered.
MPD issued a City Watch for Lakeisha Winfrey Thursday. She was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Winchester and Ridgeway.
Police say Winfrey has a mental condition and she’s been off her medication for two months.
Winfrey is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with long black and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink Victoria’s Secret hoodie with “PINK” written on the front, blue jeans, brown UGG boots and a Coach backpack.
Anyone with information should call (901) 545-2677.
