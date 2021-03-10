Cloudy, warm, and windy pattern in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows near 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows again near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
