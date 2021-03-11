Continued cloudy and mild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds and breezy conditions through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the low 60s with a south wind at 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: A shower or two is possible with more clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: A shower or two is possible on Saturday with more clouds and high temperatures in the mid 70s with lows in the low 60s. A batch of rain and storms will move through Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s ahead of the rain. A couple could be strong in eastern Arkansas with gusty wind.
NEXT WEEK: Dry weather will return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Another chance of showers may arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
