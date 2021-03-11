Dyersburg store owner charged with aggravated robbery

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg store owner is charged with aggravated robbery after police say he stole back items that were stolen from his store.
Dyersburg police were flagged down by Siron Young, Jr. on Tuesday.
Young told police he had just stolen a pack of cigars from a store on South Main and that the store owner followed him and took the stolen items back.
According to police, Odi Suleiman, who was armed, along with a 17-year-old not only took the cigars back but they also stole Young’s phone and debit card.
Suleiman and the teen are charged with aggravated robbery.
Young was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.
