Fire at Memphis high-rise apartments kills elderly man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a fire breaks out at a high-rise apartment building.
The fire started just after 1:00 a.m. at the the Helix at the District apartments on the corner of Manassas St. and Washington Ave. in the Medical District.
According to Memphis Fire Department spokesperson, Lt. Wayne Cooke, one man on the ninth floor of the building died in the fire. A woman was also rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Lt. Cooke says her injuries are not life threatening.
Dozens of residents were evacuated after seeing and smelling smoke on the eighth and ninth floors.
A resident who lives on the 10th floor says he woke up to a neighbor banging on his door. As he was rushing downstairs, he saw firefighters rushing up the stairwell.
Lt. Wayne Cooke says 122 emergency personnel responded to the fire. They were able to extinguish the flames in 21 minutes.
Investigators are not releasing the name of the man who died at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.