Home of ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ teen deemed public nuisance after deputies respond to hundreds of calls in past 2 years

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova home where sheriff’s deputies have responded to calls 265 times in the past two years is now closed as a public nuisance.
A news release from District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office says it’s the home of Chauncy and Timothy Black who were charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a neighbor last year.
Chauncy Black, now 20, made national headlines in 2016 for a viral GoFundMe campaign called “Chauncy’s Chance,” which raised more than $300,000. The money was supposed to help him start a lawn-mowing business to pay for his education.
According to the DA’s office, Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge signed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the home, and a hearing is set for Monday.
“This petition is filed in an effort to stop a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity,” said Weirich and Assistant DA Paul Hagerman in the filing. “The address presents an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, serving as a haven for violence, criminal disturbances, and other dangerous behavior.”
The DA’s office says the home is owned by Chauncy Black Trust and it’s less than a mile from several schools and churches.
According to the news release, deputies have responded to calls about an aggravated assault shooting, 11 domestic incidents, six disturbances, 23 requests for ambulances and multiple armed persons and warrants. There have been 10 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests at the home.
Timothy Black died of an illness in December, according to the DA’s office. Chauncy Black is in jail on a $100,000 awaiting trial for the death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield who was shot in his driveway across the street from the brothers’ house.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.