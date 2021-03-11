Judge rules Arlington girls basketball team can play in state quarterfinals

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - New developments Wednesday night for the Arlington High School girls basketball team.
An early evening court ruling is clearing the lane for more post-season play.
This all stems back to an altercation after the Dyer County, Arlington game on March 2 involving an assault on the Dyer County coach, allegedly by the son of Arlington Head Coach Ashley Shields.
Arlington was banned from the postseason, then was granted an injunction to play in sectionals against Collierville.
Arlington won that game Monday night making it to the state tournament for the fourth year in a row.
The TSSAA is planning to appeal, but Arlington is scheduled to play Blackman in the quarterfinals, Thursday at 7 p.m. at MTSU.
