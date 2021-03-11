Live insects found in FedEx shipment without import permits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a package at the FedEx Hub from Tanzania Wednesday that could’ve created big problems at its final destination out in Oregon.
Live insects were found in an old cardboard lightbulb box without proper import permits.
An entomologist identified the bugs as a form of praying mantis and another from the wasp family.
Inspectors say the insects could’ve threatened Oregon’s white cedar trees and spread disease to plants and native insects.
