Man shot, killed outside of Save A Lot, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a man was killed Thursday evening at a grocery store.
The shooting happened outside the Save A Lot at 3461 Austin Peay Highway around 2:20 p.m., according to police.
When police arrived at the scene, one victim was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the victim knew the suspect who shot him, but no arrest has been made yet.
If you have any information about this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.