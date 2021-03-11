Memphis businessman sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis businessman has been sentenced to federal prison after filing a false federal income tax return, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.
Henley Dolmon, JR., 38, the former owner of Simple Tax Solutions, failed to report an accurate total of earned income from Simple Tax Solutions on his 2012 federal income tax return, according to a press release.
On March 10, 2021, a U.S. District Judge sentenced Dolmon to 15 months of imprisonment, serving 8 months in federal prison and 7 months of home detention, police said.
He was also ordered to serve 1 year of supervised release after his prison sentence and will be required to pay $124,000 in restitution to the IRS.
There is no parole in the federal system.
